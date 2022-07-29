Max Headroom reboot in development

David Pescovitz

Before Max Headroom shilled for Coke, collaborated with the Art of Noise, and had his own ABC TV series in the US, he starred in a fantastic and prescient 1985 UK TV movie titled Max Headroom: 20 Minutes Into The Future. This brilliant bit of cyberpunk science fiction feels even more relevant today than it did back then. It shouldn't be a surprise that a TV reboot is now in development. From Deadline:

AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world's first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah's SpectreVision and All3Media.

Obviously, Network 21, I mean AMC, is hoping to make bank from blipvert sales.

image: Max Headroom: The Complete Series DVD (Amazon)