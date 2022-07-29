Max Headroom reboot in development

Before Max Headroom shilled for Coke, collaborated with the Art of Noise, and had his own ABC TV series in the US, he starred in a fantastic and prescient 1985 UK TV movie titled Max Headroom: 20 Minutes Into The Future. This brilliant bit of cyberpunk science fiction feels even more relevant today than it did back then. It shouldn't be a surprise that a TV reboot is now in development. From Deadline:

AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world's first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah's SpectreVision and All3Media.

Obviously, Network 21, I mean AMC, is hoping to make bank from blipvert sales.