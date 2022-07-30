Play procedurally generated ambient music while you work

Flowful is a wonderful site that plays procedurally generated (everlasting) ambient music in your browser while you work, surf the web, or simply listen. There's no need to skip tracks because the sounds are infinitely unique. You can choose from a selection of free tracks to play every week, or you can subscribe for a wider range of sounds. The sounds are customizable so that you can find the right sounds for your taste. Choose from binaural beats, classical, atmospheric, and more. This site has helped me focus all morning.