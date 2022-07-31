Omega Mart's Tattoo Chicken is the perfect meal for lovers of art and poultry. Do you ever feel bored while staring at a plain chicken at the dinner table? Omega Mart has a solution: a raw chicken covered in tattoos. The tattooed chicken is not only fun to look at, but it will also give you a more intimate peek into your chicken's past interests and life story before you consume it.
Alex and Allyson Grey's magnificent Infinitizer installation at Meow Wolf
The Infinitizer is a magnificent installation at Meow Wolf Las Vegas created by artists Alex and Allyson Grey. This totally immersive art piece features a room full of sculptures of giant heads that have changing, psychedelic patterns projected onto them. An infinity mirror makes it look as if there is a never-ending tunnel of mystical… READ THE REST
RIP Matt King, co-founder of Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf's co-founder Matt King has died. What awful news. He was only 37, and leaves behind a legacy of brilliant art and entertainment. The Santa Fe Reporter describes some of his accomplishments: Originally from Arlington, Texas, King was either a lead or participating artist in more than two-dozen Meow Wolf projects at least, including… READ THE REST
Butter-scented air freshener and all-purpose meat spray make my world go round
Omega Mart has all of my meat-related needs, and I couldn't be more delighted. All-purpose meat spray? Check. They even have butter-scented air freshener, which I like to use as a cologne. It works wonders for my self-esteem. I'm on my way right now to buy the "collectors edition sliced meats", which are perfectly sliced… READ THE REST
