Popkin
meow wolf/YouTube

Omega Mart's Tattoo Chicken is the perfect meal for lovers of art and poultry. Do you ever feel bored while staring at a plain chicken at the dinner table? Omega Mart has a solution: a raw chicken covered in tattoos. The tattooed chicken is not only fun to look at, but it will also give you a more intimate peek into your chicken's past interests and life story before you consume it. 