A couple of months ago there was some hubbub about Costco's Kirkland slide sandals. People were going crazy for them. I didn't understand the hype but let me tell you I stopped everything when I learned about a different breed of slides–ones with soles like egg cartons from Meow Wolf's Omega Mart!

Cage-Free Toes, the aptly named egg-yolk-yellow slides, are as much an art piece as they are footwear.

Your feet will be seated upon what look like glorious egg cartons, complete with a "Certified Human" stamp on the top, just to let you know these shoes are made for human feet. You do not need to refrigerate these shoes, even if you're a multidimensional being composed of fire. But again, these shoes are only certified for humans. Please don't wear these if you're not human. "I used to be a closed-toe kind of person," explained shoe enthusiast Stevie Legit. "But after trying on Omega Mart's very comfortable Cage-Free Toes shoes, my mind has been opened to new ideas. And everyone can see just how beautiful my toes are, all year round, even in the winter months."

Available both in-store at Omega Mart (Las Vegas) and online, the Cage-Free Toes are priced at $49.99 and come in four sizes.