The Ramones' live shows were the best. I saw them a few times in the mid-80s. They had incredible energy and played lots of songs. This video, not seen for 40 years, was surreptitiously recorded on a Super-8 sound camera by Mark Gilman. He managed to capture a few songs at a 1978 performance in Kansas, and you can see for yourself why The Ramones were one of the greatest bands ever.

[via r/ObscureMedia]