Jan 6 committee to subpoena Alex Jones' emails and texts after spectacular leak

Years of Alex Jones's texts and emails were mistakenly leaked by his lawyers, demonstrating that he lied at deposition and hid evidence from the court. But that trial only concerns how much has to pay the Sandy Hook parents he falsely accused of hoaxing the massacre. Now the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol is to subpoena the data, raising the prospect of more serious trouble for Jones and his political cronies.

On Wednesday, Sandy Hook victims' attorney Mark Bankston told Jones that his attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston three years worth of the conspiracy theorist's emails and text messages copied from his phone. Now — a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it tell Rolling Stone — the January 6th committee is preparing to request that data from the plaintiff attorneys in order to aid its investigation of the insurrection. These internal deliberations among the committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump's role in causing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, began within minutes of the lawyer's revelation being heard on the trial's livestream on Wednesday afternoon.