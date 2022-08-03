Project Farm tests extension cords

I love Project Farm testing commonly used tools and infrastructure, his work is detailed and easy to understand. Spending money will generally get you a better extension cord, but the $20 Harbor Freight Vanguard is the best value.
15 extension cords: Project Source, Vanguard, Woods, Yellow Jacket, Southwire, Husky, Utilitech, Snow joe, Flexzilla Pro, Bergen Industries, GoGreeen, US Wire, and US Wire Extreme. Extension cords tested for voltage drop, cold temperature flexibility, extension cord end performance, cord tensile strength, extension cord end separation strength, jacket abrasion resistance, and jacket puncture resistance. The comparison is for 14 gauge extension cords. A 10, 12 and 16 gauge cord is also used to demonstrate the impact wire gauge has on extension cord performance. Please let me know if you'd like a 12 gauge extension cord comparison. I purchased all of the extension cords and supplies used to test the cords. So, thank you for supporting the channel.
Image: screengrab