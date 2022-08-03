Watch: Arizona's Kari Lake dodges abortion question after Kansas voted to keep it legal

Arizona's slippery Big Lie supporter Kari Lake, who earlier this year called abortion the "ultimate sin," was near mum on the topic at a press conference today — one day after Kansas voters made it clear they want abortion to remain legal in their state.

When asked if she would advocate for more restrictive abortion laws if she becomes governor, Lake dodged the question by saying, "We have great laws on the books and we will work with those." When the reporter pushed harder, asking if she was okay with Arizona's [very strict and confusing] abortion laws, Lake completely ignored the reporter, pointing at others in the crowd in hope of a safer question. It'll be interesting to see how other Trump-fearing Republican candidates handle the topic of abortion before the midterms now that the people of a Republican-heavy state have spoken.