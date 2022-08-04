If you're into game design, this software bundle can set you up for greatness

From classic role-playing adventures to fun apps that help you pass the time, the world of games is pretty vast these days. That's why becoming a game developer is understandably appealing, as there's lots of room for creativity no matter what genre or platform you're into.

But if creating games from scratch sounds overwhelming, take a deep breath and get your hands on the Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle. This comprehensive introduction to game design delivers plenty of assets — including GameGuru, AppGameKit, and 36 jaw-dropping DLC packages — valued at over $1,000 at retail. But with this deal, you can start your game dev journey for $99 — creative juices not included.

Developed by the brilliant minds over at The Game Creators, a UK-based team of game developers with decades of experience, this collection aims to help the next generation of artists and creators bring their ideas and concepts to life, no matter their experience level. Even if you're not a pro at code, this bundle features GameGuru, which gives you access to user-friendly tools, like an intuitive drag and drop interface and over 6G of media included as standard.

And after getting used to the basics of game creation, you'll have the opportunity to play around on the bundle's included AppGameKit Classic and Studio. These utilize a robust scripting interface and cross-platform delivery system to take games and even apps to levels you likely never could on your own, at least without proper coding experience. Additionally, you'll find individual asset packages like a Sound Library, Visual Editor, Melee Weapons, Sci-Fi Mission to Mars, and more, so you can build nearly any game world you wish, fantasy or otherwise.

Ready to put those creative juices to good use? Be sure to get the Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle for the deeply discounted price of just $99.

