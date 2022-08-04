Thoughts and prayers after mass shootings? "Go f*ck yourself" says Randy Rainbow in latest ditty (video)

In one of Randy Rainbow's more passionate and catchy parody musicals (set to A Chorus Line's "Dance: Ten, Looks: Three"), the singer arms himself with gallows humor as he takes aim at NRA-fearing Republicans and their "Hallmark" thoughts-and-prayers. (Watch the mini-musical above.)
Thoughts and prayers
Tweet your corny last respects
Screw the laws and background checks
Who needs common sense
Sing a psalm like Pence! …
While they're taking shots
Just think happy thoughts …
Take your thoughts and prayers
And go fuck yourself
