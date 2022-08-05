Enjoy this bizarre video from CPAC of a man pretending to be a weeping J6 rioter in prison

Check out this insane booth at CPAC, where a man sits in a 'jail cell' weeping, and where visitors/viewers don earphones and listen to "harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in the January 6 insurrection. So now they're using emotionally graphic 'performance art' to garner sympathy?

Hello I would like to share with you the most astonishing thing I have ever seen. At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6 Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry.

What I need you to understand is that I stood here for about half an hour yesterday and this guy NEVER broke character



He wept sitting on the bench



He wept sitting on the floor



She followed up with this tweet and more pictures of the booth: