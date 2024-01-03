"He cheated on his wife and then left her with twins" — Dan Crenshaw blasts Fox's Watters' personal life

Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw is furious over Fox News host Jesse Watters' accusation that he participates in insider trading. Here's what Watters said during the segment:

We have Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, who beat the market by 13 points. Overall, Democrats outperformed Republicans by about 13 points. Our lawmakers made over a billion dollars in financial transactions this year. A lot of them investing in companies that they had inside information on. Ladies and gentlemen, this is what corruption looks like. And that is why Congress still hasn't passed a ban on insider stock trades.

Crenshaw wrote a furious response on his Instagram account, where he accused Waters of being a "fucking hack" who "cheated on his wife"cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer" and "seems like the type of dude who pees sitting down."

Here's the full rant, courtesy of Meidas Touch:

Hey you fucking hack, if you're gonna accuse me of literal corruption, get your facts straight and man up and come accuse me to my face. You're a fucking clown, desperate for clickbait.

I literally have $10,000 invested in stocks, and haven't made trades in over a year. I have never had more than – Szok invested while in Congress. Fox knows this but they're desperate for fake controversy to get clicks. Watters is a tool, making millions to push conspiracies on tv, and bash veterans like me who are barely a fraction of his net worth. Wake up America. The political entertainment industry is almost always lying to you.

This is the list that Watters is using. I'm pretty far down on it. Why choose me? Because he's a fucking clown chasing clicks. He knows people will recognize me and react.

I'm sitting here trying to feed my 3 month old and this dirt bag millionaire at Fox is accusing me of being a criminal, with zero evidence.

Stop watching these mediocre entertainers.

Stop letting wealthy elitists like Jessye Watters claim to be "fighting for you." They live in Manhattan and can't stand normal people in red states. They think you're stupid and feed you bullshit to rile you up .

Losers like Watters grew up with a silver spoon. His family is made up of well connected journalists and politicians. And for some reason, people are fooled into believing he's some genuine blue collar conservative. Yeah he's such a "conservative" he cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer.

And let's be honest, Jesse Watters seems like the type of dude who pees sitting down.