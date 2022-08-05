Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor are starring in a Roadhouse remake

Boy, this Road House remake has been clamoring for a UFC star to anchor the film for years now. Back in 2014, when Ronda Rousey was tearing through pop culture and the UFC women's bantamweight division, the Olympian was set to star as the lead of a Road House reboot. After two embarrassing losses and an equally embarrassing public meltdown because of them, Rousey was dropped from the project and Hollywood altogether. However, as Rousey was rising through the ranks of the UFC, the promotion was also nurturing another superstar who would quickly eclipse Rousey in cultural ubiquity: Conor McGregor.

Unlike Rousey, McGregor solidified his position in the UFC, with a series of record-setting Pay Per View bouts, before deciding to flirt with Hollywood. With his fight career rapidly declining, McGregor is finally deciding to gracefully slide into films by taking Rousey's position in the Road House revival. According to Deadline, Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal will co-star in a modern version of the Patrick Swayze classic.