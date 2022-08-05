This person has the longest fingernails ever

Almost 25 years ago, Diana Armstrong's teenage daughter Latisha died from an asthma attack. One of Diana's fondest memories was when Latisha would manicure her mom's fingernails. So after her death, Diana stopped trimming her nails entirely as a tribute to her daughter's memory. Now, Diana's fingernails have a combined length of 42 feet, 10.4 inches. She's just been certified by Guinness as having the longest fingernails ever, beating the prior record-holder by 18 feet, 8 inches. From Guinness World Records:

"My kids said 'Ma, you need to cut your nails.' I would tell them 'Mind your business.'"[…]

Now that they have reached such extreme lengths, each of Diana's nails take between four and five hours to paint.

"I haven't been to a nail salon in about 22 years. When they see me coming, they'd be like 'Oh no'," admitted Diana.