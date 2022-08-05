What's it like to be mixed race in China?

Being mixed in any country isn't a picnic, but it's a nightmare in China. Or, rather, being mixed in China is a nightmare if you're half Black. Despite gobbling up land in Africa with a speed that would make the Dutch blush, China went so far as to ban Hip hop culture—arguably the Blackest form of media on Earth.

Consequently, if you happen to be mixed with Black in China, you'll be seen as a dirty half-breed. Whereas if you're mixed with white, you'll be the object of praise and desire. Although the expansion of Chinese business into Africa has caused a massive uptick in interracial marriages and, by extension, mixed children, the concept is still frowned upon in mainland China. In the video linked above, Vice explores the reality of being half Black in China.