These geriatric ravers (aka, "gravers") are still partying hard

In this video we learn about gravers, aka "geriatric ravers" who are still dancing at festivals and getting loaded. It's awesome to see people of all ages dancing and having fun. On the contrary, there are health risks that older ravers are more susceptible to than young ravers. In an interview with one of the older ravers, Garry, we learn that believes "you're never too old to rave," but that you should know your limits and when to take breaks. Throughout the rest of the video we hear from a variety of other gravers who talk about the ups and downs of their lifestyle.

