Visit your local creative reuse center to donate or discover used art supplies. This website offers a list of creative use centers in various cities around the U.S., so check it out to find one near you.

What exactly is a creative use center, you may ask? From the site:

A creative reuse center is a craft thrift store and so much more. It's a business or nonprofit organization that collects usable materials, leftovers, or surplus creative supplies and redistributes them to the community for reuse. These organizations accept donations from individuals as well as manufacturers, industry partners, and businesses.

Many creative use centers also hold workshops and crafting hours, which is a great way to get out of the house, make art, and meet new friends.