Woman's adorable giant bunny rabbit behaves like a dog

This woman's giant bunny rabbit behaves like a dog. Guus lives in Amsterdam and is one very intelligent, big bunny who loves his human mama. He goes on leashed walks like a pup and hops around the house freely. He also follows his human mama everywhere around the house, and waits at the door for her to return when she steps out. Rabbits are much smarter than a lot of people give them credit for. I wish that I could cuddle with Guus!