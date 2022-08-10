The new GOP talking point: FBI "planted evidence" during Mar-a-Lago search

Trump and his MAGA sycophants in media and government are trying to get ahead of the news about what the FBI collected during its search of Mar-a-Lago by suggesting anything incriminating was planted. No one but Trump's dumbest followers will believe it, but it's still an effective bit of reality-distortion black magic.

Fox News Jess Watters said he has a "hunch" the FBI planted false evidence in the 10 boxes it collected from Trump's private residence:

"What the FBI is probably doing is planting evidence, which is what they did during the Russia hoax. We also have a hunch they doctored evidence to get the warrant — again, what they did during the Russia hoax."

Trump lawyer Alina Habba told Watters, "Quite honestly, I'm concerned that they may have planted something." She offered no reason for her concern.

Another Trump attorney, Christina Bobb, told Real America's Voice that the FBI doesn't even has to plant evidence. "At this point, I don't necessarily think that they would even go to the extent of trying to plant information; I think they just make stuff up and come up with whatever they want."

Trump attorney Christina Bobb suggests that the FBI may have planted evidence in Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/bgJWlF2F8W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2022

Right-wing troll Charlie Kirk and toxic blowhard Newt Gingrich did a little planting on their own by spreading the lie on Kirk's show:

GINGRICH: The next big test, of course, will be Liz Cheney, who I suspect will lose by 20 or 30 points. Yes. And she's part of this. I mean, she is part of the effort to turn the system into a basically a tyrannical, anti-conservative, anti-Republican, constant violation of the law, which is what the January 6 committee is, you know, a fake committee being covered by the fake news with a fake FBI, which, by the way, you'll notice they didn't allow anybody on the Trump side into Mar-a-Lago. So we have no idea whether or not they planted evidence. KIRK: Yes, that's exactly right. And I have a couple of thoughts. Number one, I wish I trusted our law enforcement. You need some form of law enforcement to have a civil society, but I'm right with you. I say, oh, they're planting evidence. How, how, how disappointing of a place we are in our country where our immediate reaction is that our own law enforcement agency might be planning evidence against a former president.

Trump himself is eager to spread the lie to his gullible followers.

Nothing could confirm Trump's guilt more than this statement this morning suggesting the FBI planted evidence. He got caught and he knows it. This is what guilty people say. Expect this to be the new GOP talking point. pic.twitter.com/vLhs4FacNQ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, "planting." Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never "raided," despite big disputes!

Look for the GOP lie factory to continue pushing this baseless claim.

UPDATE: And there's more!

Rand Paul:

Rand Paul suggests the FBI may have planted evidence in boxes they seized from Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/3yd6I9tlaa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene: