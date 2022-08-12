Game-making app company Unity expands role as U.S. defense contractor

However much money all our little indie game projects make, even if they come with special surprises for the customer, it's not defense contractor money, is it? Zack Zwiezen:

As announced earlier this week, Unity is parenting with CACI International on what the company calls an "exciting" three-year, multi-million dollar deal that will help it become the "preferred real-time 3D platform for future systems design and simulation programs across the U.S. Government."

If you, like most folks reading this, don't know what CACI is, here's how the company describes itself on its own website: "CACI is a $6 billion company whose mission and enterprise technology and expertise play a vital role in our national security, safeguarding our troops, and enabling our government to deliver cost-effective and high-quality support for all Americans.