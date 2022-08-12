Incredibly satisfying video of a monstrously huge hammer smashing cars to bits

Angry? Wanna smash something? Well, watching this video might be almost as cathartic. Check out this video, "Giant Hammer vs. Cars," and watch a giant hammer smashing all kinds of vehicles, from a VW Beetle, to various trucks, to a forklift. They aren't real cars, they are from BeamNG.drive, a super-realistic vehicle simulation video game.

The video description reads:

Hello everyone! New video for you – Giant Hammer vs Cars in the game BeamNG.Drive. In this video you will see how a giant hammer destroys various cars. Which destruction did you like best? BeamNG.drive is a realistic & immersive driving game offering limitless possibilities. Our soft-body physics engine simulates every component of a vehicle in real time resulting in realistic & dynamic behavior.

It's oddly satisfying to watch, and maybe somewhat accurate with regard to physics? Don't ask me, I was an English major. It's fun to watch, though!