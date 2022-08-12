Over the decades, I've come to appreciate Pearl Jam. But as a kid in the 90s, it hit my peer group hard and left me cold. They couldn't understand why I was not into it, and I could never quite illustrate the sonic cilantro I experienced. Here, some 30 years later, it has been illustrated well.
What Pearl Jam sounds like to people who don't like Pearl Jam
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
- Pearl Jam
New music from cyberpunk pioneer RU Sirius and The Dwarves' Blag Dahlia
Cyberpunk pioneer RU Sirius of Mondo 2000 magazine infamy has released a delightful new ditty taking the piss out of NFTS. The song, titled "I'm Against NFTs," is available for free until August 14 after which, the site promises, it will become (drumroll)… an NFT. Music and vocals are by Scrappi DuChamp (Mondo Vanilli) with… READ THE REST
Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis has started a jigsaw puzzle company
J Mascis of the mighty Dinosaur Jr has launched a jigsaw puzzle company. Called Puzzle Heads, it's a subscription service that delivers a fresh puzzle to your door three or six times a year, for $81 or $150, respectively. The puzzles are, unsurprisingly, album art. The first puzzle is David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall… READ THE REST
Hyperpop duo 100 gecs serves up Doritos and Fritos Pie at San Francisco's Outside Lands
Last October, hyperpop artists 100 gecs delivered a tweet anxiously anticipated by their growing number of adoring fans who had fallen in love with the duo's highly-praised debut "1000 gecs" album, released in 2019, or the 2020 compilation of remixes, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues. That October 2020 tweet simply read: "The album… READ THE REST
This American Sign Language training is price-dropped again. This time, it's for a charitable cause!
With around a million people using American Sign Language in the U.S. these days, there's a chance you'll encounter someone who uses this way of communication, even if you don't personally know anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing. That's why more folks are becoming interested in learning ASL, understanding the importance of being able… READ THE REST
Channel your inner rock god and help a worthy cause with this guitar accessory
Whether it's Jimmy Page, Slash, or Jimi Hendrix, watching your favorite rocker can make those fantastic guitar riffs sound easy. But if you've ever picked up a guitar before, you know that acquiring those skills is easier said than done. It takes a lot of practice, a few calluses, and serious dedication to sound the way… READ THE REST
Invest in your kids' education and those in need with these great e-learning programs
As summer comes to an end, getting your kids excited about their education can be as hard as convincing them to eat some broccoli along with their pizza. But with helpful — and dare we say fun — e-learning programs, your kids can fully immerse themselves in their creativity, critical thinking skills, and more, and they can… READ THE REST