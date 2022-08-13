One Strange Thing is a podcast that investigates unexplainable news stories. I began listening to it last night on Apple Podcasts, and ended up playing 5 episodes. You can listen to a selection of free episodes on the podcast's website, too.

I stayed up way past my bedtime because I was having too much fun. The strangest story I listened to last night was called "The House," about a couple named Will and Minnie who called 911 in 1978 because the walls and floor of their house began to "bleed" actual human blood without any rational explanation.

The episodes range from the whimsical to the bizarre to the downright creepy. I can't wait to binge-listen to some more episodes tonight.