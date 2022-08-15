Sen. Marsha Blackburn is none too happy with Gov. Greg Abbott's "free bus rides" for migrants

The GOP's great divide just got a little wider with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R–TN) attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbot's free travel service for migrants.

"[The migrants] are wanting to get to where their friends are. See, they look at this as safe passage across the country," she vented to Fox puppet Steve Doocy, frustrated that Abbott sends migrants to their final destinations all in one piece.

"Because they're being given that free bus ride to wherever they want to go," Blackburn added, also furious that Abbott's side hustle has expanded its travel routes, now offering free trips to both Washington D.C. as well as New York.