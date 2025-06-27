Ron DeSantis shows off Alligator Alcatraz with grim tour (video)

Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly shows off Alligator Alcatraz — a quickly built gulag that will hold 3,000 migrants in the middle of nowheresville, Florida.

"Illegals come in, they're processed," the Florida governor tells Fox News as he conducts his tour of the extremely primitive camp, reportedly surrounded by alligators and pythons, which was slapped together in just days at the desolate Everglades airport, nearly two hours away from Miami by car.

"You'll have the ability for food," he says, as if that's a perk, adding, "You'll have the ability to consult legal rights — if they have that." (Big if.) DeSantis then crows about the camp's showers and laundry facilities, but says those are for the staff. No mention on how the imprisoned migrants — who MAGA strategically refers to as "illegals" — will wash up, let alone get out of there alive. The prison, er, detention center is set to open its doors on Tuesday. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Ron DeSantis on his new camp for migrants: "We've got showers. There you see the shower and bath facilities." pic.twitter.com/JgBGde7qvD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2025

Previously: Ron DeSantis fails again. Appeals court stops 'Stop Woke Act' — calls it the 'greatest First Amendment Sin'

