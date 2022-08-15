WB still hasn't green-lit a sequel for The Batman yet

Ever since the merger between Warner Brothers and Discovery, there hasn't been a single day where the former company isn't in the news. Whether it's HBO Max's overhaul, Batgirl's questionable cancelation, or anything related to Ezra Miller and The Flash, Warner Brothers appear to be locked in a perpetual state of Defcon 1. The one solid takeaway that superhero fans can extract from the chaotic merger is that WB supposedly has a "ten-year plan" for their struggling DC cinematic universe. Aiming to create a rival studio to Disney and Marvel's MCU has caused WB to ax a host of projects, and it seems like a sequel to The Batman is on that list.

According to Variety, despite earning the studio a cool $700 million, there are no plans solidified for a sequel to Matt Revees' brilliant take on the Caped Crusader. The decision is puzzling as a sequel to the Joker, which earned $1 billion at the box office, is still underway. Considering that The Batman made $700 million during a pandemic, it's reasonable to believe a sequel would net the studio an even larger return.