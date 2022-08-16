Watch every music video played on MTV's 120 Minutes

Back when MTV was music television, 120 Minutes was their alt-music block where you'd catch videos by New Order, Jesus and Mary Chain, Love and Rockets, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Afghan Whigs, Sisters of Mercy, Kate Bush, Sonic Youth, and all the other greats. Created by Dave Kendall (who also hosted the show for several years), it ran from 1986 to 2000 with brief revivals on MTV2. A fan named Chris Reynolds created a YouTube playlist of all 2,512 videos played on 120 Minutes. Too much is never enough.
front page thumbnail image: 360b/Shutterstock