National Republican Senatorial Committee cutting Dr. Oz ad funding

Even his own party doesn't seem to like him very much. I'm talking about Dr. Oz, who is running for Senate, and is constantly trolled by his opponent John Fetterman, various celebrities, and even fake grocery store Twitter accounts. Now, even the GOP is dialing back support. Rolling Stone reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. That means Blake Masters (AZ), Mehmet Oz (PA), and Ron Johnson (WI) will no longer have that NRSC money for ads. Dr. Oz is getting the biggest cut, it seems. Rolling Stone explains:

The NRSC has cut the most money, $5 million, in Pennsylvania, where quack TV doctor Mehmet Oz is taking on Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Oz's campaign has been fraught, to say the least, and current polling averages currently have him losing to the Democrat by more than 10 percentage points. Oz narrowly edged out David McCormick in the state's Republican primary behind the strength of former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Members of the Republican establishment, and even Trump's circle, had lined up to back McCormick for fear that Oz couldn't beat Fetterman.

Despite cutting funding to these campaigns, the NRSC insists it's still backing those candidates:

NRSC Communication Director Chris Hartline stressed that the committee was still invested in all three races in a statement to the Times. "Nothing has changed about our commitment to winning in all of our target states," he said.

They just have a funny way of showing it, I guess? Well, we'll just have to rely on Oz to create his own content, which is deliciously entertaining. Crudité, anyone?