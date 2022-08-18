Trump is nostalgic for "yesterday" in a lock-him-up musical parody

Carla Sinclair

Randy Rainbow's latest Beatles-inspired ditty, "Lock Him Up, Yesterday," takes a sorrowful look back at Trump's more hopeful days, when a takeover was on the horizon, before whipping up into a fast and frenzied Donald Trump criminal rap-sheet, show-stopping Broadway-style. It's amazing how a song can sum it all up in one tragicomedy nutshell.