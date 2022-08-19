The World's largest moth found in U.S.

Learning about the varieties of flying insects is practically a necessity when you're a kid. Unless you can visually discern the difference between a carpenter bee and a yellow jacket, you may find yourself in a fairly painful spot. Of all the flying insects, moths have always seemed the tamest of the bunch. Moths aren't as menacing as wasps or hornets, nor as visually stunning as a butterfly or firefly. There are some moths, like the luna variant, that are gorgeous in their own right, but few are capable of turning heads the way a monarch butterfly does. However, the Atlas moth is bound to give it a run for its money.

In a suburb of Seattle, the world's largest moth with a ten-inch wing span was recently found. The sighting marks the first time the gigantic Atlas moth has been found in the United States. After taking one look at this behemoth, I'm willing to bet it doesn't just nibble your sweater; it eats the whole thing.