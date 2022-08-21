This PSA warns about cyberchatting-gone-wrong in a way you wouldn't expect

Don't Keep It In The Family is a public service announcement that attempts to warn teens against the dangers of online chat rooms.

It features a guy and a gal that meet on a webcam without seeing each other's faces. They begin engaging in lustful behavior when suddenly, their mom calls them downstairs for dinner.

That's right- they share a mom because they are siblings, living under the same roof, who somehow happened to run into each other in an online chat room without recognizing each other.

Out of all the terrible things that could happen when visiting an online chatroom, this highly unlikely situation is the one that the PSA felt was most necessary to warn people about.