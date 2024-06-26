Trump time-traveled to the 1950s and came back with this PSA on cognitive decline (video)

If Donald Trump were to time travel to the 1950s and crash-land at the American Public Health Association, here is the public service announcement on cognitive decline that would come out of his intrusion (see video below, posted by Meidas Touch).

"Have you been noticing peculiar behavior recently in someone you know?" asks the narrator with a thick mid-century accent. Meanwhile an addled Trump shouts, "Carried aight-by-rate" in the background.

"Someone who mixes fiction and reality?" the narrator continues, as Trump rambles on about how "the late great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man."

"Of course, we all have our goofs, but consistently odd behavior can be a sign of frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative disease of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," the narrator explains.

The PSA then warns of key signs to look out for, using clips of Trump for every single example, including: 1) slurring words; 2) struggling to find the correct word; 3) incoherent ideas and reality detachment; and 4) an inability to complete simple sentences. The PSA uses its orange specimen to point out physical signs as well, including balance issues and a "signature lean" or "arched stance."

"As a matter of safety," the PSA sums up, people exhibiting many or all of these signs "must be relieved of critical responsibilities and disqualified from any position of authority."

And finally, a message from the PSA sponsor: "Trump is not okay. And he is only getting worse. A friendly reminder from the Meidas Touch Network."

📺 NEW MEIDAS SHORT



Don't ignore the signs. Trump is not okay. And he's only getting worse.#DementedDon pic.twitter.com/UaUINICnpG — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 26, 2024

Previously: This the creepiest anti-drug PSA ever (video)