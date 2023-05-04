Watch this 1967 film of a folk-pop group introducing Americans to the ZIP code

In 1967, the U.S. Postal Service commissioned a 15-minute film to explain their newfangled Zone Improvement Program code system, better known as ZIP codes. They hired the talents of a folk-pop group called The Swingin' Six to perform songs and skits about the ZIP system.

At 15 minutes, the film is about five times longer than it needs to be, but it was worth sticking around until the end to see the introduction of Mr. Zip, the USPS mascot that probably had a lifelong effect on my taste in illustration.

Mental Floss has some information about The Swingin' Six: