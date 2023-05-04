Watch this 1967 film of a folk-pop group introducing Americans to the ZIP code

In 1967, the U.S. Postal Service commissioned a 15-minute film to explain their newfangled Zone Improvement Program code system, better known as ZIP codes. They hired the talents of a folk-pop group called The Swingin' Six to perform songs and skits about the ZIP system.
At 15 minutes, the film is about five times longer than it needs to be, but it was worth sticking around until the end to see the introduction of Mr. Zip, the USPS mascot that probably had a lifelong effect on my taste in illustration.
Mental Floss has some information about The Swingin' Six:
The music video wasn't the Swingin' Six's musical debut. The six members—Steve Burnett, John Fisher, Pat Lanigan, Richard Neives, Ann Rachel, and Carol Richards—had recorded a 1966 album called For the First Time for Decca Records. It included songs like "Pack Your Bag" and "Bad News." Musicologist Gary Theroux described the band as having "a Kingston Trio/Mamas & the Papas type sound."
…
Despite the ZIP code campaign's success, The Swingin' Six's time in the spotlight was short-lived. "The Swingin' Six was a perfectly competent, good-looking and good-sounding act which unfortunately never managed to connect with any material with hit potential," Theroux tells Mental Floss. Though the group appeared twice on TV's The Mike Douglas Show in 1966, they soon broke up. "When a group's records don't sell, they tend to disband pretty quickly," Theroux says.