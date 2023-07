Created by Partnership for a Drug-Free Singapore, this 1999 TV warning against the use of MDMA is widely considered the creepiest anti-drug PSA ever. Visually, it tickles me in my Cronenberg/Lynch bone, and the crackly soundtrack is absolutely exquisite. The melody seems to be the Mills Brothers' "You Always Hurt The One You Love" but with lyrics likely penned just for the PSA.

"I'm falling, crawling, and it's all because of you."