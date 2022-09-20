Florida gift shop flooded to draw attention to the state's climate emergency

From a climate crisis standpoint*, Florida is in trouble. To highlight the growing emergency, Florida nonprofit The CLEO Institute staged a unique gift shop in Miami Beach, and then flooded it with 5,600 gallons of water. Shoppers were not prepared!

The video demonstrates the effects of rising sea levels and chronic flooding in day-to-day lives. The reality is that the climate crisis is already here, and Florida is experiencing the effects of stronger hurricanes, extreme heat, and chronic flooding & rising seas due to manmade warming pollution. The Sunshine State must stop depending on dirty, polluting energy sources that are rising temperatures and disrupting our climate. It is affecting Floridians' lives in many ways, especially the marginalized and underserved communities feeling the disproportionate brunt of the crisis. It is driving higher costs of real estate, property insurance, energy, and food, along with an imminent threat to our drinking water source due to seawater intrusion, as well as loss of our precious biodiversity like our coral reef systems and the Florida Manatee.

If we fail to act now, Florida will no longer be "The Sunshine State" but a state in an emergency. We ask you to help us tackle the climate emergency by signing the petition stating your wish and stance to put Florida on a clean, renewable energy pathway and a rapid transition to net-zero emissions by 2040.

DON'T LET THE SUNSHINE STATE BECOME THE EMERGENCY STATE.

IT'S ON US TO KEEP FLORIDA BEING FLORIDA.