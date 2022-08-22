Here are Quentin Tarantino's 40 favorite movies of all time

Blow Out? Sure. Easy Rider? Definitely! Taxi Driver? 100%, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein? Uh, if you say so. Indiewire published this updated list of Quentin Tarantino's top 40 movies of all time.

There Will Be Blood

Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar winner "There Will Be Blood" is considered by many to be one of the best movies of the 21st century, and Tarantino is among them. Speaking to Brit Sky Movies in 2009, the director referred to the film as "one of the best movies made in this decade." One of the things Tarantino told Anderson after he watched the film was how great the movie was despite there being no prolonged cinematic set pieces. "Then I saw the film again and I was completely wrong," Tarantino said in an interview. "Putting out the oil fire is a brilliant cinematic set piece…and the score is one of the great modern original soundtracks to be done."