Here's a hilarious album of panorama photos of dogs gone terribly wrong. If you know me, you know I'm a sucker for an animal snout. But some of the snouts in this photo gallery are a bit weird even for me. Not to mention the truncated doggos, the multiple headed ones, and the ones with six or more legs. The comments on the site are great, too. My favorite is: "Cue Sarah McLachlan song: 'Please help these poor animals living a panoramic nightmare.'" Enjoy!