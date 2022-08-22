That time a 'Family Feud' contestant made Steve Harvey say, 'I quit'

It's hard to believe this Family Feud moment from a few years ago actually happened but here we are. When it's her turn, Sheila, one of the contestants, answers in earnest but keeps making a weird mistake in an attempt to come up with another name for "mother." At one point, host Steve Harvey just starts repeating, "I quit. I quit. I quit."

In an ABC News interview, she explains:

"What had happened was, I had a moment there and I really think my nerves got the best of me. It just really got the best of me…There were a couple of questions, answers that I had already prepared, but those answers were already given, so basically, my nerves just got the best of me trying to come up with something else."



Sheila also made it in this "Dumbest Answers" clip:

(Digg)

screengrab: FamilyFeud / YouTube