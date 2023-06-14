Rep. Paul Gosar says a secret government program is trying to smear him as a Nazi

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) doesn't want to be called a "Nazi" or a "white supremacist," he wrote in his newsletter. He also warned his readers about a top-secret deep state government program that labels Christians, Republicans, and conservatives as "Nazis" and "white supremacists."

If he's not a Nazi or white supremacist, he sure does seem to enjoy surrounding himself with them. From TPM:

Since he took office in 2011, Gosar has associated with a variety of far right, white supremacist, and militant groups in the U.S. and abroad. Gosar appeared at the "America First" conference hosted by [Nick] Fuentes — who regularly uses racial slurs and praises Hitler — on two separate occasions. Gosar's links to the far right have also included promotion of extremist activists and websites through his official social media channels and newsletter. Earlier this month, TPM detailed substantial evidence indicating Gosar's digital director, Wade Searle, is behind an online persona known variously as "Chikken" and "ChickenRight" that Fuentes has called one of "the strongest soldiers of the movement." Our report also highlighted links between an intern in Gosar's office and the "Chikken" posts, which included comments attacking Jews, Black people, and Asians.

Here are a few fun facts about Gosar: