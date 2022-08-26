Never will I qualify for membership in the Ejection Tie Club because it's just for pilots "who have emergency ejected from an aircraft using a Martin-Baker ejection seat, which has thereby saved their life." There's stories from ejectees and schwag they can buy on the club's webpage.
This exclusive club is only for emergency ejection seat survivors
