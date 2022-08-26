This exclusive club is only for emergency ejection seat survivors

Rusty Blazenhoff

Photo: Three Sixty Images / Shutterstock.com

Never will I qualify for membership in the Ejection Tie Club because it's just for pilots "who have emergency ejected from an aircraft using a Martin-Baker ejection seat, which has thereby saved their life." There's stories from ejectees and schwag they can buy on the club's webpage.

(Everlasting Blort)