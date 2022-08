You're a student training to be a pilot. It's your first time off the flight simulator and in a plane flying. Your flight instructor says he's going take over the landing but when the moment comes he never does! You're cool, you're calm and you nail it. That's exactly how it went down for LeoStixx86 and he's got this video to prove it. His reaction is everything. And no one gained membership to this club.

screengrab: Kilo Tango Aviation / YouTube

(Born in Space, Digg)