I'm sure you've heard of the various aesthetic trends that have become popular over the last few years: dark academia, cottage core, coastal grandmother. Well, a new one appeared on my feeds that I thought I needed to share: "Barbiecore."

What is Barbiecore? Think pink. Lots and lots and lots of pink. If you don't like pink, I'd skip all of the links in this article, because the amount of pink featured in Barbiecore is, frankly, nauseating. House Beautiful describes it as "a bubbly, hot pink renaissance." They further explain that this trend likely is inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie that's set to be released next year:

Ever since set photos from the highly anticipated Barbie movie were released earlier this summer, we've felt a hot pink energy shift inspired by the iconic plastic dolls. While the film—directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—isn't set to be released until 2023, many people are ready to feel like they live in a Barbie world. The trend started with fashion and beauty (think monochrome pink outfits and bleached hair) and is unsurprisingly trickling into interiors: We have officially entered the era of Barbiecore.

If you somehow love hot pink and want some inspiration, check out House Beautiful's gallery of Barbiecore-inspired home décor trends. Or this gallery from Refinery29 featuring hot-pink dresses, shoes, handbags, and more. Call me cynical, but all of these Barbiecore articles—that typically reference the upcoming Barbie film—feel like nothing more than marketing for the film. I think I'll do what I do with most of the hot aesthetic trends that appear—nothing.