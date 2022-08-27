Lauren Boebert comedy routine falls flat

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has a strange idea about what goes on at universities. But it's not surprising since she dropped out of high school and has never taken a college course. In the video below, Boebert feigns outrage at Biden's college debt forgiveness program, saying, "Joe Biden is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen's daughter's degree in lesbian dance theory."

You can tell it's a prepared statement because Boebert's eyes are glued to the cue card, probably being held up by her sex offender husband Jayson Boebert, who enjoys showing his penis to youngsters at the local bowling alley, and spent jail time for it. Her fans love him for it, though, and I'm sure they'll like this Sarah Palinesque little rant of hers, too.