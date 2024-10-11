Lauren Boebert's son Tyler pleads guilty, dodges jail time

Carrying the proud family tradition of sleazy criminality and antisocial behavior, Lauren Boebert's son Tyler pleaded guilty to attempted identity theft yesterday, but managed to avoid jail time thanks to a judge who looked kindly upon the wayward lad.

Tyler, who is now 19, was caught on surveillance camera with three underage friends breaking into cars in Rifle, Colorado, stealing credit cards, and using them for shopping sprees.

From Courthouse News Service:

Boebert initially faced more than a dozen charges, including felony charges for criminal possession of ID documents and conspiracy to commit a felony. He also faced misdemeanor charges of trespass, identity theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Rifle police began investigating after a local woman reported her car had been broken into on Feb. 20. Police found the victim's debit card had been used at three gas stations, at a McDonald's and at online fast-fashion store Shein to cover $717 worth of products. The card was finally rejected at a Starbucks.

The judge, John Neiley, considered Tyler's lack of prior criminal history and letters from his family, including his mother, in determining the sentence.

Tyler's mommy, known for her pro-police stance, has a history of minor arrests and court no-shows, according to public records and police reports obtained by the Canon City Daily Record. In 2010, she was issued a summons for alleged harassment after her pit bulls threatened a neighbor's dogs. She reportedly sent a threatening text to the neighbor and made an obscene gesture at the neighbor's husband. In 2015 at a music festival near Grand Junction. Boebert was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly encouraging detained underage drinkers to flee from police. During her arrest, she reportedly resisted and claimed to have connections at Fox News. She subsequently missed two court dates related to this incident. In 2016, Boebert faced charges of careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle after a traffic incident. Her failure to appear in court led to her arrest in February 2017.

Rep. Boebert was present at son Tyler's hearing, and was described as "rocking her grandson on her hip." It's a better look than giving handjobs in a theater full of kids.

