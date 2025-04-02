Lauren Boebert groped in the dark again, this time muffing on the House floor when she confused director Oliver Stone with MAGA's dirty trickster Roger Stone. But she was handily put in her place.

"Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge?" the Colorado Congresswoman asked, referring to the book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ — written by Roger Stone.

Naturally, the filmmaker looked confused, and began whispering to author Jefferson Morley, who was seated next to him at a House hearing on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, before responding, "No I didn't…" to which Boebert interrupted, "Yes, sir…"

But the unshrinking Stone forged ahead, explaining that his film, JFK, addressed President Lyndon B. Johnson's possible involvement in the coverup but not the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Until it was obvious his words were not penetrating. That's when Morley — also a witness at the House hearing — jumped in.

"I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone," he said to a bewildered Bobo. "It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president — it's not my friend Oliver Stone."

To which the flustered Beetlejuice buffer stammered, "And so, not, not accus—sorry, I'm going to move on." Yes, please do. (See video below, posted by C-SPAN.)

