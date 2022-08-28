Brooke Weston is a taxidermy artist who incorporates dioramas into her work

 Brooke Weston is a taxidermy artist who incorporates dioramas into her work. She grew up with a love for dollhouses, dioramas, and play sets. She started off creating her own miniature worlds and environments inside of random objects, and then got into using skulls and taxidermy to house these ethereal environments. Check out these stunning photos of her work on her website.