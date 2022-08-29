Video: 10-year-old boy rescued mother who was having seizure in swimming pool

A quick-acting 10-year-old boy, Gavin Keeney from Oklahoma, rescued his mother who was having a seizure in their backyard swimming pool. Caught on home security footage (below), Gavin dove into the water, carried his mother to the steps of the pool, and held her head up while they waited for his grandfather to come and help.

According to ABC News, Gavin had been on his porch when he heard a lot of splashing and noticed his mother, who is epileptic, struggling. He then jumped into action and possibly saved her life. His mother later called him a "hero," according to ABC, while local police presented him with an award for his bravery.

A 10-year-old boy in Oklahoma saves his mother who suffered a seizure in the poolpic.twitter.com/Le27JjNWVt — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 29, 2022

