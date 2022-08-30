Mikhail Gorbachev, whose efforts to reform the moribund Soviet Union only hastened its political collapse and transformation into a hypercapitalist sewer which led right back to cryptofascist oligarchy and imperial hubris, is dead at 91.
Many Russians blame him and his reformist policies for the country's demise. The hospital where he died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences on Mr Gorbachev's death, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency Interfax, according to Reuters.