The Beverly Hills Cop reboot has picked up some interesting co-stars

It's easy to look back at Eddie Murphy's box office run in the 80s and 90s with indifference after his string of duds in the mid to late 00s. During his initial run, Murphy redefined what a comedic star could look like- both in terms of his charisma and skin color. Yes, his predecessor Richard Pryor had a decent film career, but Murphy took the concept of a foul-mouthed, slick-talking Black comic to its logical conclusion. One could even argue that Will Smith, Chris Tucker, and Chris Rock succeeded by embodying the archetype that Murphy popularized in his heyday. However, there's nothing like the real McCoy.

A few years ago, Murphy's name began circulating along with rumors of a new Beverly Hills Cop film. Flashforward to today and the film is chugging along through pre-production and has picked up a few co-stars. According to Deadline, Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed onto the Beverly Hills Cop reboot.