This truck makes artificial earthquakes on demand…. for science!

David Pescovitz

The T-Rex is the University of Texas at Austin's mobile earthquake generator. A massive vibrator, the T-Rex is used to develop "in-situ testing methods that can be used to both evaluate the needs of existing infrastructure and optimize the design of future infrastructure, such that our communities become more resilient to earthquakes and other natural hazards."

image: Andrey VP (Shutterstock)