The T-Rex is the University of Texas at Austin's mobile earthquake generator. A massive vibrator, the T-Rex is used to develop "in-situ testing methods that can be used to both evaluate the needs of existing infrastructure and optimize the design of future infrastructure, such that our communities become more resilient to earthquakes and other natural hazards."
This truck makes artificial earthquakes on demand…. for science!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- earthquakes
- shake it up
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima area of Japan
A powerful 7.3 earthquake struck Namie, Japan off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture Wednesday morning, leaving 2 million homes in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, without power. A 1-meter high tsunami advisory warning has been issued. From NBC: The earthquake was reported just before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is around midnight Thursday in… READ THE REST
Australia earthquake shakes TV studio
In this footage, things start to go sideways in the breakfast TV studio of Australia's ABC News. An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Melbourne in Australia. ABC journalists Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong were in the studio for the breakfast show when the earthquake hit, shaking the TV set. The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of… READ THE REST
What's with those creepy weird blue lights accompanying the Mexico earthquake?
Last Wednesday, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook Acapulco and surrounding areas as far as Mexico City around 200 miles away. As people poured out of buildings, they were shocked to see blue flashes across the sky. Check out the amazing videos below. Turns out the strange phenomena don't (necessarily) mean the end of the world… READ THE REST
It's not too late to snag this awesome deal in honor of National Knife Day!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From showing love to family and friends to picking their nose when no one's watching, humans really are more alike than they are different. But nothing says "humankind" more than smart, clever tools,… READ THE REST
Move over, pricey laptops — this tablet does it all for a fraction of the price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Look, as attached as we are to our iPhones, they're not always ideal for our technological needs. Have you ever tried to watch a movie or read a book on an… READ THE REST
Save on this versatile knife during a limited-time sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of times when a knife would come in really handy, like while cutting wires o while opening packages, especially considering that Amazon delivers an average of 1.6 million packages… READ THE REST